Dariyabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Dariyabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satish Chandra Sharma. The Dariyabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

dariyabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Kumar Singh Gope SP 2 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,85,87,643 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chitra Verma INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 4,35,93,351 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Rajput Sabka Dal United 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 14,99,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopi Chandra Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,67,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagprasad Rawat BSP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 39,15,600 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Kunwar Mukesh Pratap Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 11,14,995 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mubashshir Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 2,10,54,837 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 39,94,890 ~ 39 Lacs+ Ram Ji Tiwari Rashtrawadi Kisan Kranti Dal 0 Literate 52 Rs 27,95,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ritesh Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,24,58,078 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra Sharma BJP 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,51,19,389 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,44,179 ~ 18 Lacs+

dariyabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satish Chandra Sharma BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 57,88,937 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Anirudh Dayal Chaudhary RPI(A) 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 76,16,041 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Dhirendra Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 5,77,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Muni Yadav Lok Dal 1 10th Pass 41 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohd.mubassir BSP 1 8th Pass 35 Rs 2,16,70,028 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,75,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Rajeev Kumar Singh SP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,43,84,975 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,54,890 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ram Narayan IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 88,33,354 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Mishra IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 10,30,128 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjeet RLD 1 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Dwivedi Indian Savarn Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 26,13,575 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

dariyabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajeev Kumar SP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,72,14,714 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Iliyas Ahma RLM 0 Not Given 0 Rs 67,000 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagannat JKP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 5,32,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakha RPI(A) 0 Not Given 57 Rs 20,92,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithai La MADP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 26,500 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 88,000 ~ 88 Thou+ Mohd.maroo IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,43,636 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Shesh Man IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 25,25,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sures IND 0 Not Given 35 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Avinash Singh PECP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,24,38,152 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Verma INC 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,06,73,096 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Samarjeet Singh Vinod RCP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 30,96,876 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 13,10,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Sundar Lal RSBP 0 Literate 49 Rs 14,16,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunderlal Dixit BJP 2 Graduate 64 Rs 38,01,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vivekanand BSP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,15,57,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Zuher Ahmaid NCP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 19,22,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 350 ~ 3 Hund+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

