Former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins SP

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had left the BJP earlier this week, joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday. This comes days after two former UP ministers, including OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya, and five BJP MLAs joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Chauhan, who held the Forest and Environment portfolio in the state, was the second minister to resign from the state cabinet after Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

On Friday, after Maurya and other rebels were inducted into the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav had said no more legislators or ministers from the saffron party would be joining the SP.

“I would tell the BJP that I am no longer going to take BJP MLAs or ministers (into SP), you can cut their tickets,” he told mediapersons at the SP headquarters. Without revealing the name, however, he said another BJP leader would soon switch to the SP.

Along with Maurya, rebel minister Dharam Singh Saini joined the SP on Friday. Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh.