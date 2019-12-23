Daltonganj (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Daltonganj Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Daltonganj Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Daltonganj (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

daltonganj Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alok Kumar Chaurasiya BJP 0 12th Pass 29 Three Crore+ / Twenty Lakh+ Anuj Kumar Thakur IND 0 Graduate 29 Fifty-Four Thousand+ / 0 Azimuddin Miyan IND 0 10th Pass 44 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Brajesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 31 Three Lakh+ / 0 Jagannath Prasad Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 One Crore+ / 0 Krishn Nand Chaudhri Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 10th Pass 25 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Krishna Nand Tripathi INC 5 Graduate Professional 42 Fifty-Three Crore+ / Forty Lakh+ Mohan Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 30 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Rahul Agrawal JVM(P) 1 Post Graduate 40 Eight Crore+ / One Crore+ Rakesh Kumar Tiwary IND 0 Graduate 26 Five Crore+ / 0 Ravindra Pal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 30 One Crore+ / 0 Sanjay Kumar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Three Crore+ / 0 Santosh Kumar Dubey SHS 0 12th Pass 43 Eighty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Santosh Kumar Sharma IND 1 10th Pass 35 Forty-One Lakh+ / 0 Vijeta Verma NCP 0 Post Graduate 31 Three Crore+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

