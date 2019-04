Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the BJP, days after actor Sunny Deol and singer Hans Raj Hans came on board earlier this week. Mehndi joined the saffron party in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel.

BJP’s candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present.

Mehndi’s daughter is married to a son of Hans Raj Hans.