Dakha (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dakha (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dakha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Harvinder Singh Phoolka. The Dakha seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Dakha ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dakha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harvinder Singh Phoolka AAP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 10,46,10,552 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 89,26,886 ~ 89 Lacs+ Gursharan Singh Jassal JKNPP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,30,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 79,49,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 13,34,387 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Singh INC 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 5,65,65,185 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 83,30,066 ~ 83 Lacs+ Manpreet Singh Akali IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 19,94,098 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manpreet Singh Ayali SAD 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 16,54,31,545 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,55,83,725 ~ 1 Crore+ Tarsem Jodhan Democratic Swaraj Party 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 1,63,06,211 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,68,129 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dakha candidate of from Manpreet Singh Iyali Punjab. Dakha Election Result 2012

dakha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manpreet Singh Iyali SAD 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 16,18,38,903 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 47,05,742 ~ 47 Lacs+ Daljit Singh Sadarpura PPOP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 2,14,00,868 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 35,004 ~ 35 Thou+ Jasbir Singh Khangura INC 1 Graduate 48 Rs 32,47,26,000 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 1,53,41,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Kewal Singh IND 0 Not Given 43 Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 24,41,119 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 20,192 ~ 20 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

