Dakha poll violence : Congress leader, sarpanch and five others booked for attempt to murder

The Ludhiana rural police booked a senior Congress leader, his brother, a Congress sarpanch and five other party workers for allegedly opening fire and injuring one Akali Dal worker at village Jangpur in Dakha on Monday. Violence was reported from village Jangpur Monday evening when the voting for Dakha bypoll was nearly concluded.

Akali Dal workers alleged that Congress workers led by PPCC general secretary Daljit Singh Grewal alias Bhola had opened fire at them outside Government Primary School, Jangpur which was a polling station. An Akali worker Gurpreet Singh Gopi was injured with a bullet hitting his thigh.

Police has registered an FIR for attempt to murder against PPCC general secretary Daljit Singh Grewal alias Bhola from Tibba road of Ludhiana, his brother Kulwinder Singh Grewal, Jangpur village sarpanch Amarjit Singh, Ashwani and Karan Sapra- both from Ludhiana city and three other Congress workers- Jagtar Singh, Simranjit Singh, Daljit Singh alias Happy. Besides, 15-20 unidentified persons have also been booked.

Daljit Singh Grewal alias Bhola is a two-time former independent councillor from Ludhiana who was very close to MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains. Later, however he joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and served as AAP Ludhiana district president (urban) and had contested state assembly polls in 2017 from Ludhiana east constituency on AAP ticket but had lost. His wife Balwinder Kaur is still the only AAP councillor in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation House. He himself resigned from AAP in April this year and joined Congress.

FIR has been registered on the statement of another Akali Dal worker Shamsher Singh, an eye-witness who told police that Congress workers were trying to do bogus voting. When Akali workers stopped them from entering school premises, Bhola allegedly took out his weapon and fired five rounds of which one hit Gopi. He also alleged that Kulwinder, Ashwani and Karan Sapra, who had come along Bhola from Ludhiana and were outsiders, also allegedly fired two rounds each.

Bhola has denied his presence on the spot. He has claimed that he did not visit Jangpur or in fact any village in Dakha after campaigning was over. “I was deputed in Jangpur on campaigning duty for the bypoll but after campaigning period was over on October 19, I did not go there. My name is just being dragged due to political rivalry. I met SSP today and he has assured fair enquiry in the case,” he said.

However, SAD shared videos of Bhola purportedly roaming in Jangpur.

FIR has been registered under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (act endangering life), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Mullanpur Dakha police station. DSP Dakha GS Bains said that no arrests have been made in the case yet.