Dakha: Firing, Facebook Live, and several enquiries

A little more than 71 per cent voters in Dakha turned out Monday to elect their new MLA. At over all 71.64 per cent, the voter turnout was much lower than 81 per cent in 2017 Assembly polls and 84 per cent in 2012.

An incident of violence was reported after polling was almost over from village Jangpur where two Congress workers allegedly opened fire at Akali workers outside a polling station.

Police said that an Akali worker Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi sustained a bullet injury in his thigh and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Dakha DSP GS Bains said that police got information about the clash at around 6.10 pm. “We do not know the names of the accused. FIR will be registered as per the statement of the injured,” he said.

An eye-witness Shamsher Singh, also an Akali worker, claimed two persons opened fire at him and Gurpreet. However, Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Gurdeep Gosha, meanwhile, said, “(State Congress general secretary) Daljit Singh Grewal, along with his 40-50 accomplices, who were mostly outsiders, had opened fire”.

However, Grewal denied the allegations. “I wasn’t present at Jangpur today. I left the village after campaigning period was over.”

SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali, meanwhile, said that they had been apprehending violence and had made several complaints against “Congress’ hooliganism”.

Condeming the incident, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, in a tweet, said, “Akali worker Gopi…was fired once he tried to stop Congress goons from casting bogus votes. We demand high level enquiry and arrest of culprits”.

Cheema further alleged that throughout the polling day, Congress leaders from other districts including Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar kept moving in Dakha.

Meanwhile, a day after SAD and Congress leaders allegedly issued threats to each other and went live on Facebook, the district election office and Ludhiana rural police initiated action against Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira. Action was also initiated against Ayali for allegedly canvassing on Facebook Live Sunday and asking for votes.

Dakha returning officer-cum-SDM Amarinder Singh Malhi said that he has written to Ludhiana rural police to initiate action for code of conduct violation. “A complaint was received from Congress candidate Sandeep Sandhu that Ayali allegedly went live on Facebook Sunday and sought votes. Bittu too allegedly went live on Facebook and issued threats. Zira was present in the constituency Sunday and went live on Facebook. We have written to Ludhiana rural SSP to enquire and take action,” he said.

In Bittu’s case, the Ludhiana rural SSP in an enquiry report sent to the Punjab chief electoral officer said that the MP went live on Facebook from village Boparai Kalan.

In the video, Bittu allegedly said, “We are giving a warning to SAD workers. Let the polling be held peacefully, stop this hooligansim but then if you people really want it this way, then Congress workers are also not wearing bangles. If this doesn’t stop, then don’t say that we did not let you (SAD cadre) move out of your homes tomorrow morning.”

Dakha DSP GS Bains said that MP Bittu and MLA Zira have been issued notices to join enquiry and record their statements. He added that Ayali too will be asked to join enquiry.

Meanwhile, CEO S Karuna Raju issued orders (copy with The Indian Express) giving overall security and code of conduct implementation charge of Dakha to DIG Ludhiana range Ranbir Singh Khatra, taking it away from Ludhiana rural SSP Sandeep Goel till poll process isn’t concluded.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal in a statement said that the district administration has come to know about a firing incident at village Jangpur and investigations into this incident are in process.