We didn’t want Phoolka to resign, it was his personal decision: Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had advised senior advocate and human rights activist HS Phoolka not to resign from the Punjab Assembly, but he still went ahead with his decision, party state president Bhagwant Mann said Saturday.

“Everyone in the party urged Phoolka not to resign. Everyone had tried to stop him but he had his own reasons and it was his personal choice. He said that he wanted to devote all his time to 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases,” Mann said.

He was talking to reporters while campaigning for AAP candidate Amandeep Singh Mohi who is contesting the bypolls to Dakha Assembly constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following Phoolka’s resignation as Dakha MLA.

Asked how AAP will convince people of Dakha to again vote for them, Mann said, “People want to get rid of Congress. Youth don’t have jobs. Drugs are still killing them. Sand mafia and transport mafia are ruling the roost. People will teach Congress a lesson. They will vote for AAP again”.

On reports of death sentence to Balwant Singh Rajoana, former Punjab chief minister Bean Singh’s assassin, being commuted to life imprisonment, Mann said that the law, which made him a prisoner can bring him out. “It is being done according to the law. The law that made him a prisoner can bring him out too. Jail is called ‘sudhar ghar’ so if one can go in, one can come out too as per law. But AAP doesn’t do dharam ki rajneeti (politics of religion). Many others who are languishing in jails in southern states should also be given relief. However, there should not be any politics on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary,” he said.