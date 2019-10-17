Dakha bypoll: ‘Assaulted’ Congress worker’s father moves court against minister Ashu

FOUR DAYS after a clash between two Congress factions outside the party office at Mullanpur in Dakha, which goes for bypoll on October 21, the father of ‘assaulted’ Congress worker Gursewak Singh alias Gora Baddowal has moved court and filed a complaint against Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The complaint (a copy of which is with The Indian Express) against Punjab’s food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister was filed by Gora’s father Saudagar Singh in the local Ludhiana court of JMIC Ankit Airi under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC.

“The complaint was filed in court Tuesday and Gora’s evidence statement was recorded Wednesday. Gora in his statement described the entire sequence of the incident. He also told court that he apprehends registration of more false FIRs against him by police under pressure of minister Ashu,” the complainant’s counsel HS Grewal told The Indian Express.

Last Saturday, a group led by two Congress workers — Gora and Tarandeep Singh — had clashed with another group led by Zila Parishad member Kuldeep Singh and Baddowal village’s former sarpanch Amarjot Singh. Gora later alleged that Ashu had manhandled him and tossed his turban. The minister had in a statement denied the allegations saying he wasn’t even present at the spot and called it a “conspiracy by Akali Dal”.

Apart from minister Ashu, zila parishad member Kuldeep Singh, former sarpanch of Baddowal village Amarjot Singh and ASI Jagdish posted at Mullanpur Dakha police station have been named as accused by the complainant.

The complainant’s counsel said that the court has now fixed November 5 as the next date of hearing.

Gora, who was booked under charges including snatching, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint etc and arrested soon after the clash, is currently in judicial remand. “His bail application will come up for hearing on October 19,” said his counsel.

The complaint filed by Gora’s father in the court states that he and his son are both Congress workers. He alleged that Amarjot Singh is a close associate of minister Ashu. The complaint says that there was an altercation between both factions regarding campaigning for Congress candidate Sandeep Singh Sandhu after the latter had come to their village on the invitation of his son, due to which Amarjot and Kuldeep felt “offended”. It further claims that at around 3 pm on October 12, Gora and Tarandeep were called to the party office by Ashu at the behest of Amarjot and Kuldeep where the minister allegedly assaulted his son and tossed his turban.

“On October 12, when all had assembled at the party office, minister Ashu said that ‘Gora Baddowal should not be spared’ following which Kuldeep, Amarjot and others started beating him and Ashu in rage…removed his pagri from his head and also took the kange worn by him underneath his turban and said ‘Wadda giyaani baneya firda, isnu ajj chadeyo na…’. Why my son fell down, he kicked him in his abdomen…,” alleged Saudagar Singh.

The complainant further alleged that when his son started protesting on the national highway, police led by ASI Jagdish forcibly took them both to Mullanpur Dakha police station where they were detained till 1 am. He also alleged that they had been falsely implicated in an FIR for alleged snatching and criminal intimidation claiming that Gora snatched phones and gold chain of Kuldeep Singh. “The said FIR has been registered at the instance of Ashu with no truth in it,” read the complaint.

Police had earlier said that four FIRs including those under the NDPS Act and Arms Act are registered against Gora. However, the party has accepted that he and his father are old and loyal Congress workers.