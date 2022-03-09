Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dadri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Tejpal Singh Nagar. The Dadri seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

dadri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Basoya IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 22,12,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaman Singh Mihir Sena 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,91,31,281 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Kumar Bhati Chotiwala INC 1 Graduate 40 Rs 47,58,031 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 20,11,055 ~ 20 Lacs+ Hemant Sharma SHS 0 Illiterate 26 Rs 17,81,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Singh Sarv Samaj Party 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,04,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Manbir Singh BSP 11 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,65,05,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghwendra Kumar Srivastava Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 49,35,427 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 14,55,382 ~ 14 Lacs+ Rajkumar Bhati SP 3 Post Graduate 57 Rs 99,67,787 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 14,72,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Sanjay AAP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 3,24,55,342 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Sharma IND 0 Not Given 37 Rs 1,62,61,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Trilochan Narayan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 63,10,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Vinay Nagar Bahujan Andolan Party 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 16,30,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

dadri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tejpal Singh Nagar BJP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 2,89,99,784 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,18,550 ~ 9 Lacs+ Anil IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 43,02,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deviram IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 8,01,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Rashtriya Kisan Vikas Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 3,83,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahakar Singh IND 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 5,81,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 55,15,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhan Hind Congress Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 18,90,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Singh Rawal Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 2,80,00,060 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Singh Bhati RLD 1 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,09,24,899 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Samir Bhati INC 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 2,61,94,955 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar SHS 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 10,28,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satveer Singh Gurjar BSP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,38,03,362 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakila IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 15,80,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonu Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 4,57,983 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

dadri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satveer Singh Gujjar BSP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 97,48,182 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 6,94,734 ~ 6 Lacs+ Abdul Hamid NLP 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 74,48,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kasana NNP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 60,80,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 4,45,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khalil Ahmed PECP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawab Singh Nagar BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 4,61,61,604 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 62,37,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ Ompal JD(U) 2 Graduate 48 Rs 29,66,328 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pitamber Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 1,87,07,226 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raj Kumar SP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 58,56,290 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 12,11,899 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ravindra IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 59,47,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rinki RASHTRIYA JANTA PARTY 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 44,23,190 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sameer Bhati INC 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 6,15,50,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Shah IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 21,35,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendera JKP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,46,80,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

