Dadraul (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dadraul (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Dadraul Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Manvendra Singh. The Dadraul seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

dadraul Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,19,78,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Bharti IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 36,88,299 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 14,529 ~ 14 Thou+ Chandraketu Maurya BSP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 67,38,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 5,90,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jitendra Pal Singh LJP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 76,31,500 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manvendra Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 3,12,14,061 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 17,07,262 ~ 17 Lacs+ Mukesh Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 8,48,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala Gupta SHS 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 3,17,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Singh Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 25,10,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajeev Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 70,38,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Verma SP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 8,63,00,820 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Rahish IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 28,50,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surpati Voters Party International 0 Literate 61 Rs 78,24,967 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer Khan INC 1 Graduate 40 Rs 25,25,569 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 2,97,306 ~ 2 Lacs+

dadraul Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manvendra Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 2,16,54,660 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,68,149 ~ 18 Lacs+ Gurdayal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 9,86,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 35,95,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kuber IND 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 9,20,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omkar Singh Verma Lok Dal 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 21,97,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 40,90,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 10,24,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Murtee Singh Verma SP 0 Graduate 69 Rs 1,75,83,274 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rizwan Ali BSP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,39,15,143 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Roopa CPI 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 19,78,440 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,71,494 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

