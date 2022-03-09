Dabolim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dabolim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dabolim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho. The Dabolim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Dabolim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dabolim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Captain Viriato Hipolito Mendonca Fernandes INC 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 4,07,44,101 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,90,560 ~ 9 Lacs+ Gajanan Borkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 37,23,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 4,17,800 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jose Filipe De Souza NCP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 4,32,96,143 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,53,519 ~ 1 Crore+ Mahesh Bhandari AITC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 49,68,315 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 9,08,928 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 22,22,11,488 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Premanand Nanoskar AAP 1 Others 45 Rs 25,90,291 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 17,26,655 ~ 17 Lacs+ Tara Kerkar IND 1 10th Pass 66 Rs 52,32,342 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Dabolim candidate of from Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho Goa. Dabolim Election Result 2017

dabolim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho BJP 1 Graduate 57 Rs 10,74,74,084 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 98,67,326 ~ 98 Lacs+ Francisco Jose Nunes INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 9,55,31,833 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 12,21,736 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kenneth Ian Stewart Silveira IND 0 Others 34 Rs 26,58,71,183 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,30,458 ~ 1 Crore+ Kritesh Naik Gaunkar NCP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 2,62,26,164 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 63,63,401 ~ 63 Lacs+ Preetam Keluskar IND 0 Others 30 Rs 15,38,256 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premanand Nanoskar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,31,72,563 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,813 ~ 2 Lacs+ Suresh Barve Niz Goenkar Revolution Front 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 14,35,400 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tara Govind Kerkar IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 33,99,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasant Naik AAP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 31,52,944 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,09,529 ~ 4 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dabolim candidate of from Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho Goa. Dabolim Election Result 2012

dabolim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho INC 1 Graduate 52 Rs 7,96,29,474 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 98,50,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ Pratap Mardolkar AITC 2 Graduate 52 Rs 35,09,737 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 6,45,713 ~ 6 Lacs+ Premanand Nanoskar MAG 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,32,02,778 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,83,625 ~ 34 Lacs+ Simon Dsouza IND 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 2,71,42,552 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Dabolim Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Dabolim Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Dabolim Assembly is also given here.