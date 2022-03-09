Curtorim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Curtorim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Curtorim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco. The Curtorim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

curtorim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 8,39,69,976 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 49,11,056 ~ 49 Lacs+ Anthony Alberto Peixoto AITC 0 Others 42 Rs 24,94,734 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anthony Barbosa BJP 1 8th Pass 45 Rs 62,54,919 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Conceicao Dias IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 17,47,993 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Domingo Gaunkar (Domnic) AAP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 22,10,96,491 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 6,30,36,207 ~ 6 Crore+ Isidore Casmiro Rodrigues IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 29,19,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moreno Rebelo INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 15,84,49,522 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 49,58,423 ~ 49 Lacs+ Rubert Pereira Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 47,73,970 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

curtorim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco INC 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 5,17,50,599 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 17,28,663 ~ 17 Lacs+ Arthur Dsilva BJP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 12,27,49,977 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,65,54,415 ~ 3 Crore+ Conceicao Dias Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 19,86,747 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Edwin Domnic Vaz AAP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 2,88,13,063 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Paulo Fernandes IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 34,80,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

curtorim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aleixo Reginaldo Loourenco INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,16,12,443 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Conceicao Santano Dias UGDP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 6,78,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Domnic Gaonkar IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 7,43,84,655 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,07,39,620 ~ 2 Crore+ Raju Krishnamurthy Iyer IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 88,04,807 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 4,51,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ William Dcruz JD(U) 0 Others 36 Rs 22,75,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 6,60,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

