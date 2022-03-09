Curchorem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Curchorem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Curchorem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nilesh Cabral. The Curchorem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

curchorem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nilesh Cabral BJP 0 Others 49 Rs 28,23,29,390 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 11,97,46,638 ~ 11 Crore+ Aditya Raut Dessai Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Others 39 Rs 1,32,48,017 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Boyer IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 39,25,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Patkar INC 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 27,91,01,714 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,027 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gabriel Fernandes AAP 1 Others 50 Rs 91,85,656 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 2,82,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vithoba Prabhu Dessai Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 3,42,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+

curchorem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nilesh Cabral BJP 0 Others 44 Rs 19,95,57,261 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 8,81,37,280 ~ 8 Crore+ James Fernandes AAP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 2,48,71,205 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rosario Mariano Fernandes INC 1 10th Pass 68 Rs 49,09,686 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 94,70,389 ~ 94 Lacs+ Shyam Gopinath Satardekar Goa Suraksha Manch 0 Graduate 50 Rs 26,55,74,586 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 12,99,72,615 ~ 12 Crore+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

curchorem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nilesh Cabral BJP 1 Others 39 Rs 13,42,53,207 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 9,10,63,353 ~ 9 Crore+ Shyam Satardekar INC 3 Graduate 45 Rs 30,20,27,465 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 12,20,37,149 ~ 12 Crore+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

