Cuncolim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Cuncolim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Cuncolim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Clafasio Dias. The Cuncolim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Cuncolim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

cuncolim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alemao Yuri INC 0 Others 37 Rs 30,16,72,604 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Clafasio Dias BJP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 7,31,85,118 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 30,69,590 ~ 30 Lacs+ Derick Dias IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,50,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jorson Piedade Fernandes AITC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 4,19,91,427 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,45,488 ~ 2 Lacs+ Milagres Gonsalves IND 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 2,06,93,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,54,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Prashant Naik AAP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 4,38,74,744 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,93,747 ~ 1 Crore+ Raymond Dcruz IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 45,70,882 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 5,57,863 ~ 5 Lacs+ Santosh S. Fal Dessai IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,60,12,386 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudesh Vinayak Bhise IND 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,21,15,915 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,62,849 ~ 26 Lacs+ Wilson Peter Cardozo Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 2,43,21,200 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 71,07,300 ~ 71 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Cuncolim candidate of from Clafasio Dias Goa. Cuncolim Election Result 2017

cuncolim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Clafasio Dias INC 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 7,89,21,029 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 28,27,773 ~ 28 Lacs+ Derick Dias IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,40,77,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Dessai SHS 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 2,64,85,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 55,50,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Elvis Gomes AAP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,83,21,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Joaquim Alemao IND 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 16,26,12,452 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,45,657 ~ 2 Crore+ John Inacio Monteiro Goa Vikas Party 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 64,91,827 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 18,06,211 ~ 18 Lacs+ Subhash Alias Rajan K. Naik BJP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 2,64,68,127 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,59,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Cuncolim candidate of from Subhash Naik Goa. Cuncolim Election Result 2012

cuncolim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subhash Naik BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 97,80,521 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Derick Dias JD(U) 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,05,179 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joaquim Alemao INC 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 31,26,54,570 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 10,30,24,734 ~ 10 Crore+ John Inacio Monteiro IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 19,64,936 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Alias Brany Fernandes UGDP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 64,30,624 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Mario Morais AITC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,74,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Milagres Gonsalves IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 40,45,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Rony Rodrigues IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,58,470 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Cuncolim Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Cuncolim Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Cuncolim Assembly is also given here.