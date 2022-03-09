Cumbarjua (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Cumbarjua (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Cumbarjua Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pandurang Arjun Madkaikar. The Cumbarjua seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

cumbarjua Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chhagan Narayan Naik Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Others 54 Rs 21,41,834 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gorakhanath Suresh Kerkar AAP 2 Others 50 Rs 15,06,52,087 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 74,07,151 ~ 74 Lacs+ Janita Pandurang Madkaikar BJP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 32,20,73,840 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 1,44,07,328 ~ 1 Crore+ Maria Christina Varela Goencho Swabhiman Party 0 Graduate 62 Rs 3,30,96,926 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Faldessai INC 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 5,73,95,617 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,85,77,010 ~ 2 Crore+ Rohan Ranganath Harmalkar IND 2 10th Pass 31 Rs 12,13,58,047 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,88,60,978 ~ 1 Crore+ Samil Audumber Volvaiker AITC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 5,93,20,797 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 70,02,743 ~ 70 Lacs+

cumbarjua Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pandurang Arjun Madkaikar BJP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 32,18,54,849 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 2,94,32,166 ~ 2 Crore+ Prakash Dattaram Naik AAP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 86,41,924 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 32,48,509 ~ 32 Lacs+ Prasad Narayan Harmalkar IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 96,51,515 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Vishal Shambu Volvoikar IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 40,09,780 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 8,32,789 ~ 8 Lacs+ Xavier Fialho INC 0 Graduate 37 Rs 4,29,09,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,25,49,000 ~ 1 Crore+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

cumbarjua Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pandurang Madkaikar INC 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 12,37,46,748 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,56,888 ~ 1 Crore+ Gaurish M. Dessai IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 52,18,200 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 10,40,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jose Bismarque Desidorio Dias IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 2,59,240 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala Sawant IND 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 36,30,04,399 ~ 36 Crore+ / Rs 13,20,76,714 ~ 13 Crore+ Pramod Naik JMBP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 44,40,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 20,01,127 ~ 20 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

