Toggle Menu
Crystal clear that MCC has become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’: Congress on EC clean chit to PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/crystal-clear-that-mcc-has-become-modi-code-of-conduct-congress-on-ec-clean-chit-to-pm-modi-5705399/

Crystal clear that MCC has become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’: Congress on EC clean chit to PM Modi

The EC Tuesday gave a clean chit to Modi for his speech in Wardha where he had slammed Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community.

Congress, Congress on Modi, Election Commission, EC, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on EC, Election Commission of India, Narendra Modi, Modi speech in Wardha, PM Modi speech Wardha, Model code of conduct, MCC, EC on MCC, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Decision 2019, election news, Indian Express 
An EC spokesperson had said: “The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.

The Congress on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Election Commission’s clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Wardha, saying it has become “crystal clear” that the model code of conduct has become the “Modi Code of Conduct”.

The Election Commission (EC) Tuesday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Modi for his speech in Wardha in which he had slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and “indicated” that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community.

Read | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

“Disappointed that the PM of India is permitted to go scot-free after a rampant violation of Article 324 & MCC. It is now crystal clear that MCC has become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’!” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. There cannot be two sets of laws for Prime Minister Modi and the rest of the country, he said.

Advertising

An EC spokesperson had said: “The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. Accordingly, the commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed.” The Congress earlier this month had approached the EC and had sought action against PM Modi’s “divisive” speech.

The PM, while addressing a rally in Wardha on April 1, had reportedly said, the opposition party was “scared” to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates. He made the remark in reference to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from a second Lok Sabha seat Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

“The Congress insulted Hindus and the people of the country have decided to punish the party in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority,” Modi had reportedly said. The Congress had alleged that Modi had made some “hateful, vile and divisive” remarks against Gandhi.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Anandpur Sahib, sitting MP battles the charge of failing to deliver, his challenger the outsider tag
2 Cyclone Fani: EC lifts Model Code of Conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha
3 EC issues show cause notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling PM 'biggest liar' in election speech