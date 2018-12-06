Rs 120 crore cash seized in Telangana poll run-up

With nearly Rs 120 crore unaccounted-for cash having been seized in Telangana in the run-up to Friday’s Assembly polls, police, Income Tax and election officials say that political parties and candidates have spent exorbitant amounts of money in Telangana — probably more than what was spent on campaigning in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh combined.

“Huge amounts of money and liquor is influencing this election,’’ Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said.

Out of Rs 331 crore seized from across India in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, undivided Andhra Pradesh accounted for Rs 153 crore of this unaccounted cash.

This year’s seized amount of Rs 120 crore is just the “tip of the iceberg”, officials said. “Telangana is a small state, with 119 Assembly constituencies but it appears that all parties splurged hefty amounts. The unofficial expenditure of parties increased drastically because the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) announced its first list of candidates on September 6, three months before election,” an election official said.

In MP, which has 230 Assembly constituencies, approximately Rs 29 crore has been seized in this election; about Rs 35 crore has been seized in Rajasthan, officials estimate.

On Tuesday, Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar had said that Rs 104 crore had been seized by December 1 in the state – Rs 28 crore more than the total amount seized during the full period of the last election process in 2014.

Police officials suspect some of the cash may be hawala money belonging to jewellers and traders, which is under investigation.