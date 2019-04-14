Crisis in AAP Ludhiana deepens: Spokesperson quits, second resignation in 2 days

The crisis in the Aam Admi Party’s Ludhiana unit further deepened Saturday with senior leader and spokesperson Darshan Singh Shankar resigning from the primary membership of the party. This comes a day after the party’s Ludhiana district (urban) president Daljit Singh Grewal alias Bhola quit AAP.

Both Grewal and Shankar joined the ruling Congress party in state. While Shankar joined Congress during inauguration of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s election office in Ludhiana, Grewal joined it in the presence of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh.

After submitting his resignation to party state president Bhagwant Mann, Shankar said that he left the AAP because of lack of discipline and inaction against those members who were working against party.

“There was no recognition, appreciation or value of those who were loyal to the party and working hard. There was no discipline and no structure. Many hardworking volunteers also left because of irresponsible behavior of leaders. People had supported this party because of (party convenor and Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s fight against corruption but party has turned into something else,” said Shankar.

AAP general secretary Ahbaab Grewal, meanwhile, said that party gave respect and designations to its leaders but even then they decided to quit. “We wish them luck. AAP will continue to work on its principles,” he said.

AAP is struggling to find a face from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. On Saturday, the Shiromani Akali Dal announced Maheshinder Singh Grewal as its candidate from Ludhiana. Now, AAP is the only party left to announce candidate from Ludhiana.