Criminals in Uttar Pradesh have only two options, jail or death: CM Yogi Adityanath

SAYING THAT terror attacks in Ayodhya and Kashi took place during the Samajwadi Party’s rule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Kushinagar district, claimed that on one side there was BJP, which was working for development and on the other there were those who were supporting terrorism directly or indirectly. He also alleged that the Congress manifesto was “anti-national”.

Adityanath claimed that under his government even terrorists knew that they had just two options: Either to go to jail or take their last journey of life.

“Samajwadi sarkar mein Ayodhya mein aatanki humla hota thaa, Kashi mein sankat mochan mein hamla hota thaa, Kachehri mein aatanki humla hota thaa….Maine kaha aatankwadi aur apradhi humari sarkar ke samay jaante hai, do hi jagah hai ya toh jail, ya Ram naam satya hai ki yatra (During the Samajwadi Party’s rule, terror attacks took place in Ayodhya, on Sankatmochan temple in Kashi, in the court… I told them that terrorists and criminals know that under our government, they have only two options: Either go to jail or get death),” Adityanath told the gathering.

He said that there was no “third place” for such people in his government and added, “Agar apni jaan pyari hai toh kanoon ka sammaan karna seekhe” (If they like their lives, they should learn to respect the law.)

Referring to the Congress’s promise in its manifesto to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, Adityanath said, “… Desh ki 130 crore ki abadi ki suraksha ke saath khilwar… Unki sarkar aayi toh Congress atankwad ko, Naxalwad ko khulla prasharaya dena prarambh…” (Congress manifesto is playing with the security of 130 crore people. If their government comes to power, they will give open support to terrorism and Naxalism.)”