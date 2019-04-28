Criminals carrying placards reading ‘arrest us, don’t do encounter’ since Adityanath became CM: Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday said while criminals roamed freely when the SP and the BSP ruled Uttar Pradesh, they are seen moving around with a “patta” (placard) reading “arrest us but don’t do encounter” since Yogi Adityanath became chief minister.

Advertising

The Yogi Adityanath government had come for criticism last year after the UP Police launched a massive crackdown across the state, killing dozens of criminals. Reports had suggested that many people facing criminal cases wanted to be in jail rather than getting killed in encounters.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said, “Till the time the SP and the BSP ruled the state, criminals would roam freely. But, after Yogi Adityanath assumed office, criminals are seen moving with a ‘patta’ (placard) reading ‘arrest us but don’t do encounter’.”

Shah also claimed that a “pall of gloom had descended on Pakistan and the offices of SP, BSP and Congress on the day of surgical strikes”.

Advertising

He also asked “Buaa-Bhatija (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) and Rahul Gandhi” to make their stand clear on having a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no one can take it away from India till his party exists.

The BJP has been aggressively attacking opposition parties for keeping mum on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s suggestion that there should be a separate prime minister for the state, which enjoys special status through Article 370.

During his election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked several opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Pawar, whether they support Abdullah’s comment.

While presenting a report card on the completion of two years of his government Adityanath had told a presser earlier this month: “There is zero tolerance for crime and criminals and 73 criminals have been killed in police encounters.”