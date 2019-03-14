Cracks widen in Congress as clamour for action against Vikhe-Patil grows

RACKS within the Congress in Maharashtra widened on Wednesday, a day before the party’s core committee meeting to finalise the candidates and the poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

With Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s son, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, rocking the Opposition’s boat and joining the BJP, daggers are reportedly out against Vikhe-Patil himself.

Senior party sources confirmed that the clamour for disciplinary action against the Leader of Opposition was growing within the party. On Wednesday, Vikhe-Patil’s sworn party rival, Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat — a former Maharashtra minister and also a member of the Congress’s working committee — led a pack of leaders targeting Vikhe-Patil.

Firing a salvo at his rival, Thorat said, “It is important now that (Radhakrishna) Vikhe-Patil clarifies his own stance with regards to the party, since he is claiming that his son had taken the decision to join the BJP independently.” In another swipe, Thorat said, “If there was one political family that the Congress had given a lot to, it is the Vikhe-Patil family. All their expectations have been fulfilled by the party,” he said.

Thorat, who also hails from the Ahmednagar district and has been battling Vikhe-Patil for political supremacy in the region, said Sujay’s decision would backfire.

While the Congress’s central leadership had summoned Vikhe-Patil to Delhi after Sujay’s decision to join the BJP became clear, the latter has maintained that he had “no role to play” in his son’s decision. Blaming other state Congress leaders over failure to ensure that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) vacated its claim on the seat for Sujay, Vikhe-Patil, who has been defying calls for his stepping down, maintained that he had made sincere efforts to ensure that his son contested on a Congress ticket.

Positioning that he would remain with the Congress, Vikhe-Patil has conveyed to the high command that he was willing to “discharge any role that the party wanted him to”. He has so far been unwilling to step down from the Leader of Opposition’s post.

“There is a lot of anger and no-confidence against him (Vikhe-Patil). When you (as the LoP) are part of the screening committee of the party, you must exhibit leadership skills. If he wants to continue on the post, he must state his stance in public,” Thorat said. According to sources, the worry for Vikhe-Patil is that Thorat is not the sole dissenting voice.

Most senior state leaders are furious over the developments of the past week. Requesting anonymity, a former Union Minister, who is also a member of the Congress core committee, said, “Vikhe-Patil wants to project himself as a martyr. Even as his continuation on the post has become untenable, he has decided not to step down on his own, and wants the party to initiate action against him.” Another leader, also a former Maharashtra minister, said: “Even in the past there have been complaints within the party over his growing proximity to the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis).”

Meanwhile, after his meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Vikhe-Patil, decided to leave for a darshan of a deity in Kolhapur soon after returning to the state on Wednesday. Despite several attempts, he remained unavailable for comment.

A discussion in this regard is expected to take place in Thursday’s meeting in Dadar, where Vikhe-Patil is also expected to remain present.

Apart from finalising the candidates for some of the Lok Sabha seats, the Congress committee is expected to take a call on Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana’s demand for one more seat (to join the alliance).

With both the Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi — led by Prakash Ambedkar and Asaduddin Owaisi — announcing plans to field candidates on all the 48 seats in the state, the Congress’s core team will also hold deliberations regarding strategies to avoid a split of the OBC and the minority vote banks.