CPM urges poll panel to curb violence

A day before the fourth phase of the Assembly elections, CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim on Friday urged the Election Commission (EC) to be more alert and active in preventing violence during polling. Salim said many incidents of violence had been reported in the first three phases, including ones in which the media, political workers and candidates were injured.

“We urged from the very first day to minimise violence in the elections. The Election Commission should be more alert, and take stern measures against those behind the violence,” the CPI(M) leader told reporters.

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP for the violence, he added, “The goons of the TMC are now divided between the party and the BJP. The leaders of these political parties are saying things such as ‘Khela Hobe [the game is on]’, ‘Dekhe Nebo [we will see what happens]’. All are basically instigating violence. The Election Commission should take proper steps against them.”