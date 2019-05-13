CPM goes to EC against PM statements, BJP rejects charge

The CPI(M) has approached the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks regarding Army action against militants in Jammu and Kashmir in a campaign speech in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, and an earlier statement he made during an interview to a TV channel about the Balakot airstrike.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the PM was reported to have said that “today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir. Now some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway? An armed terrorist is attacking, do my jawans go to the Election Commission to seek permission to kill him?”

Yechury said that the Prime Minister has claimed that “he killed the terrorists not our armed forces”.

Also, Yechury said that the Prime Minister in his interview to News Nation channel, had said that he had approved the Balakot strikes “despite bad weather and against professional expert advice because the clouds would hide Indian fighter jets from Pakistan radars”.

Rejecting the charge, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “PM Modi did not reveal anything (about the Balakot strike) he was not supposed to reveal.”

Yechury said the Prime Minister “gave out operational details of a sensitive military mission, with a purpose to influence the voters during the silent period of the campaign”.

“His (Prime Minister’s) behaviour and statements are in clear and deliberate violation of the guidelines which are reissued and reiterated by the Election Commission before the first round of polling, which made it clear that the armed formed which belong to all of India, cannot be a subject for hyperbolic and false claims by any party for garnering votes,” Yechury said in the letter.