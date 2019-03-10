CPM, CPI to field 12 sitting MPs, MLAs for Kerala’s 20 seats

Apparently not willing to take chances with fresh faces in what is seen as a key election for the Left, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has decided to field as many as 12 sitting members of Lok Sabha and Assembly for the 20 seats in the state in the coming General Election.

While the CPM, which will put up candidates in 16 seats, is fielding six MPs and four MLAs, the CPI, fighting on the remaining four seats, will field Thiruvananthapuram MLA C Divakaran and Chittayam Gopakumar from Mavelikkara. CPM state secretary

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan announced the candidates’ names on Saturday.

The LDF has not allotted any seat to long-standing ally Janata Dal (S), which contested from one constituency in 2014.

Barring sitting Lok Sabha MP from Kasaragod, P Karunakaran, CPM will repeat all its other MPs. These include M B Rajesh and P Biju, who will try for a hat-trick from Palakkad and Alathur, respectively. Another sitting MP,

A Sambath, will contest from Attingal, which he has represented since 2009.

The CPM will also field former Rajya Sabha members P Rajeev and K N Balagopal — from Ernakulam and Kollam, respectively. The only new face the party is fielding this time is V P Sanu, all-India president of SFI, the CPM’s student front. Sanu will contest from Malappuram, a stronghold of Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Actor-politician Innocent is seeking mandate for a second term from Chalakkudy.

The ticket for Idukki seat has gone to Joice George, a CPM-backed Independent who is also a nominee of the Catholic Church-backed High Range Protection Samithi, which espouses farmers’ cause in the region.

In Pathanamthitta, which houses the Sabarimala temple, CPM will field party-backed Independent MLA Veena George. A former TV media professional, she is closely associated with the Orthodox Christian Church, which has a significant presence in the constituency. By fielding Veena, who represents Aranmula in the Assembly, CPM hopes to consolidate Christian votes against a possible loss of votes of Hindu women due to the party’s stand on entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala.

In a decision that will certainly be made into a poll issue by Opposition Congress and the BJP, the CPM has decided to field party’s Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan, who is accused in two political killings, in Vatakara seat.

The CPM has also fielded controversial businessman and Nilambur MLA P V Anwar, facing probe into a case of alleged cheating and illegal construction in ecologically fragile regions, from Ponnani, which was bagged by the IUML in the last elections.

Besides Veena George and Anwar, CPM is fielding legislators A Pradeep Kumar and A M Ariff.