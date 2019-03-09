CPM announces names for two seats in Bengal amid tussle with Congress

Amid talks of an electoral understanding between the Congress and the CPM in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the latter on Friday announced its candidates for Raiganj and Murshidabad constituencies.

The two Lok Sabha seats have become hurdles in the possible electoral alliance — the CPM had left four seats for the Congress which were won by its candidates last time. The Congress, however, wants to field its candidates from Raiganj and Murshidabad constituencies, which were won by CPM candidates in 2014.

Left Front chairman and senior CPM leader Biman Bose announced that the party’s sitting candidates, Mohammad Salim and Badruddoza Khan, will contest from Raiganj and Murshidabad respectively.

“Mohammad Salim and Badruddoza Khan will contest Lok Sabha polls from their seats. We have decided not to field our candidates from four seats – Berhampore, Jangipur, Maldaha Uttar, and Maldaha Dakshin – which were won by Congress last time. Now if Congress fields their candidates in Raiganj and Murshidabad seats, then we will be forced to field our candidates in these four seats,” Bose said after chairing a Left Front meeting at the state CPM headquarters.