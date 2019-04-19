CPI(M)’s Gavit plans 3-day, 130-km march across Maharashtra’s Dindori constituency

CPI(M) candidate for the Dindori Lok Sabha seat, J P Gavit, has decided to embark on a 130-km march across the constituency in three days in an attempt to reach out to voters in the tribal-dominated area.

Advertising

Gavit, who was one of the key figures behind the two Farmers Long Marches called by the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in the state over the last year, is expected to be accompanied by nearly 10,000 farmers and tribals.

“It is difficult to connect with every one of 17 lakh voters in the constituency. Through this march, we are planning to connect with as many voters as possible. While our opponents have money power, we thought we should rely on people’s power to counter them,” said AIKS state joint secretary Sunil Malusare, who is also the coordinator of the march. Over the course of the march, which will be held from April 19 to 21, the contingent will halt at specific places in the constituency to hold election rallies.

A seven-time MLA of the Kalwan Surgana constituency, Gavit is considered an influential tribal leader. He will face off against the NCP’s Dhanraj Mahale and the BJP’s Bharti Pawar, both recent entrants in their respective parties. The CPI(M) had been keen for the Congress and NCP to set aside their claim to the Dindori seat as part of plans to forge an opposition alliance. Of the six legislative constituencies in Dindori, the NCP is currently in control of three and was thus unwilling to let go of its claim.