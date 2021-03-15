CPI(M) reclaims Kuttiadi seat from LDF ally amid workers’ protest

CPM workers take out a march in Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode against the decision to give the Kuttiyadi seat to the Kerala Congress (M), a new entrant to LDF. (Express photo by K Babeesh)

Succumbing to pressure from party workers in Kuttiadi, the CPI(M) has decided to reclaim the seat allotted to Kerala Congress (M) and field its own candidate. CPI (M) workers in Kuttiadi constituency in Kozhikode district have been protesting even since the seat went to its LDF ally.

The CPI (M) state committee, in an official communication, said party Kozhikode district secretariat member K P Kunhammed Kutty Master would be the party candidate in Kuttiadi. It said the state committee has attested the decision of the party district committee.

Last week, when seats were distributed among the LDF allies, Kuttiadi went to KC(M), even though the party has negligible presence and CPI (M) and IUML have a strong base in the area. In the 2016 Assembly elections, IUML defeated CPI(M) in Kuttiadi.

In 2021, when CPI (M) announced that the seat would go to KC(M), hundreds of CPI(M) workers took to streets, protesting against the decision. The cadres had even threatened to boycott the Assembly poll campaign. However, the CPI(M) state leadership decided against changing the seat allotment as that would “only encourage dissidence and indiscipline.” And KC(M) wanted to field its lone Muslim face in the party, Muhammed Iqbal.

However, Iqbal could not land in the constituency due to the mounting protest from the CPI (M) workers, who wanted K P Kunhammed Kutty Master to contest the polls from Kuttiadi. As the issue threatened to impact the Left prospects in several other neighbouring constituencies, both CPI (M) and KC (M) went into a huddle. At the meeting it was decided that the KC (M) would relinquish the seat to CPI (M).