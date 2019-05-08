CPI(M) files petition against EC decision of repoll in 168 polling stations, Cong to follow suit

Expressing disappointment over Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to hold repolls in 168 polling stations in West Tripura Parliamentary constituency, Tripura’s opposition party CPI (M) Wednesday said they filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking fresh elections.

“We demanded fresh elections in West Tripura seat previously. Most voters in the constituency could not exercise their adult franchise rights due to rigging, violence and poll irregularities by BJP cadres. Electors are disappointed with the decision to hold repoll in limited polling stations. We have filed a petition with the Supreme Court today seeking fresh election in West Tripura constituency,” veteran CPI (M) leader and Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told a press conference in the state capital, this evening.

Earlier this morning, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said ECI declared elections in 168 polling stations of West Tripura seat ‘void’ and announced fresh polling on May 12. During the re-poll process, 1,41,251 electors including 71920 male, 69328 female and 3 voters of the third gender, would cast mandate across 26 assembly segments in four districts of the state.

It was CPI (M) candidate for West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Shankar Prasad Dutta who filed the petition in the apex court, challenging Election Commission’s decision of repolling in 168 seats, informed Dhar.

Later today, state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman said his party had also prepared a draft petition which would be filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

“West Tripura Returning Officer submitted a report where it was said polling was vitiated in 433 polling stations. We shall file a petition with the Supreme Court asking how the Election Commission overruled the RO’s report and settled for repoll in 168 polling stations. This is not justifiable,” Pradyot told reporters.

Kishore added Congress would contest for winning on May 12 when 168 out of 1,679 polling stations in West Tripura seat are scheduled to undergo repolls.