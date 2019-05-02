Court asks Atishi on complaint against Gambhir: How is it going to affect you?

A Delhi court Wednesday refused to restrain BJP candidate for East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, from contesting Lok Sabha polls, as was being sought by AAP candidate Atishi. The AAP leader alleged that Gambhir committed a criminal offence by concealing that he has two voter ID cards in two separate places.

Atishi (37), through her counsel Karuna Nundy, contended before the court that Gambhir is “not eligible to vote and is not even eligible to be the candidate for MP”. “Even if he wins, people of East Delhi should not be saddled with an MP who has no chance of survival in the near future. Voters should not be made to suffer,” she argued.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplab Dabas, however, said that “these are vague allegations and we need authentic documents to take a prima facie view”.

The court further questioned the AAP candidate and asked her counsel to prove her locus to file the complaint against Gambhir.

It also sought to know how she was affected by the same.

The court granted the AAP leader’s counsel time till May 6 to file necessary documents to support the charges. It, however, observed that “if somebody has made wrong declaration, how it is it going to affect you (Atishi). It is for the Commission to take action”.

The court also refused to list the case Thursday on the request of the AAP leader’s counsel, pointing out that voting is only on May 12. The complaint filed on Atishi’s behalf, through advocate Mohammed Irshad, said, “The complaint is directed against the accused for deliberately and illegally enrolling as a voter in at least two separate constituencies, as well as concealing the fact and deliberately providing false information/statements/declaration in his nomination papers and accompanying affidavit.”

Gambhir responds

At his first large-scale public meeting, on stage with national BJP leader Rajnath Singh, Gambhir spoke briefly and focussed on criticism against his statement that he does not believe in “debates and dharnas”.

“I was not even scared of Pakistan, how can I fear this debate?… So from this stage, I challenge the head of the Aam Aadmi Party to just give me half the time that they’ve had in Delhi — half of 4.5 years — and then they can choose the time and venue,” he said, stating that he has only been in politics for 4.5 days, while they have been governing Delhi for 4.5 years.