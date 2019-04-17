Country will judge Priyanka Gandhi as thief’s wife: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati Tuesday said that the country will “judge” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the wife of a “thief”.

Speaking to reporters in Durg, where she had arrived to campaign for the BJP, Bharati told reporters when asked about Priyanka Gandhi’s chances at influencing the elections, “Nothing. Someone whose husband is accused of being a thief, how will they be judged? They will be judged the way the country looks at the wife of a thief.”

Bharati also said that while she respects the Election Commission, she did not agree with the similarity of punishment meted out to Azam Khan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bharati said that while Adityanath had responded to something Mayawati had said, Azam Khan had “insulted women”. “There should even be action against Azam Khan under the Indian Penal Code. I don’t believe the two things can be seen equally at all,” she said.