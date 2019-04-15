Country is in danger, will do anything to save it from Modi and Shah, says Kejriwal

Hinting at an alliance with the Congress yet again, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that he will do anything to “save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah”.

While addressing a press conference after a meeting of Opposition parties to discuss the issue of malfunctioning EVMs, he said, “The country is in danger. We will do anything to save it. Our effort to save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will continue.”

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was also at the venue, however, dodged questions on the alliance. “You ask him… He knows better than us,” said Sibal. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The alliance was almost done in Delhi but linking it with other states is not right.”

According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet both parties again to keep talks afloat.

Talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana. Congress in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko told The Indian Express, “We are open for a coalition only in Delhi. We are going to declare the candidates in a day or two.”

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday had said that his party was ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.