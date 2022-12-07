Counting of votes to be held in 37 counting centres in Gujarat tomorrow

The Election Commission has completed all preparations for the counting of votes that will be held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat Thursday. The entire counting process will be videotaped.

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first. From 8:30 am onwards, votes cast on EVMs will be counted. While there is one counting centre each in 30 districts, three counting centres have been set up in Ahmedabad, while two counting centres each have been set up in Surat and Anand, stated an official release.

For the counting process, 182 counting observers and an equal number of election officials will be posted. Every table in the counting centres will have a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.

The elections for the Gujarat assembly were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The elections saw a turnout of only 64.33 per cent, the lowest in the last 10 years. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted.

Of the 182 seats for which counting will be held, the BJP contested all seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested 181 seats. The Congress contested 179 seats, while its alliance partner NCP contested two seats.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP with a vote share of 49 per cent had won 99 seats, while the Congress with a vote share of 41 per cent had won 77 seats.