Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Counting of votes to be held in 37 counting centres in Gujarat tomorrow

For the counting process, 182 counting observers and an equal number of election officials will be posted. Every table in the counting centres will have a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.

Gujarat voted in two phases; the first for 89 seats spread across 19 districts was held on December 1, and the second for 93 seats took place on December 5. (Express/File)
The Election Commission has completed all preparations for the counting of votes that will be held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat Thursday. The entire counting process will be videotaped.

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first. From 8:30 am onwards, votes cast on EVMs will be counted. While there is one counting centre each in 30 districts, three counting centres have been set up in Ahmedabad, while two counting centres each have been set up in Surat and Anand, stated an official release.

The elections for the Gujarat assembly were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The elections saw a turnout of only 64.33 per cent, the lowest in the last 10 years. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted.

Of the 182 seats for which counting will be held, the BJP contested all seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested 181 seats. The Congress contested 179 seats, while its alliance partner NCP contested two seats.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP with a vote share of 49 per cent had won 99 seats, while the Congress with a vote share of 41 per cent had won 77 seats.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 04:13:38 pm
Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
