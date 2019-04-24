Count 50% VVPAT slips: Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar

Alleging manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday demanded counting of 50 per cent of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

“Though I am a big supporter of technology since 1995, we have serious doubts about the EVMs and they are vulnerable to manipulation, hacking and malfunctioning. The BJP can get votes only through manipulation,” alleged Naidu, addressing the media on Tuesday.

Apart from Naidu, the NCP chief, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, leaders from the Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI(M) and CPI were present at the press conference.

Naidu claimed that only 18 countries have so far adopted EVMs. “Our demand is that the Election Commission must count 50 per cent of VVPAT slips. If there is a difference between EVM count and VVPAT slips, then VVPAT slips should prevail. While the EC has claimed it will take five-six days for counting of VVPAT slips, we feel it will not take more than one or two days. By not counting 50 per cent VVPAT slips means wastage of Rs 9,000 crore spent on the VVPATs,” Naidu said, adding that the economy, business and agriculture have gone from bad to worse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar said people were in an “anti-government mood”. “The majority of people want to change the government but our only concern or worry is manipulation of EVMs,” Pawar said.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, “You can press any button but the vote is going to BJP.”