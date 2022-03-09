Cortalim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Cortalim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Cortalim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Alina Saldanha. The Cortalim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

cortalim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alina Saldanha AAP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 9,19,78,525 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Antonio Vas IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 4,98,82,575 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,34,56,604 ~ 1 Crore+ Bhakti Bhalchandra Khadapkar SHS 0 Graduate 49 Rs 4,40,68,669 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 63,20,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues AITC 4 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,53,85,731 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,61,021 ~ 6 Lacs+ Girish Pillai IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 4,63,58,415 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,23,02,036 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 79,509 ~ 79 Thou+ Olencio Simoes INC 2 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,25,25,514 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Teotonio Inacio Santana Costa Revolutionary Goans Party 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 21,41,141 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishal Gajanan Naik IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 3,73,719 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

cortalim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alina Saldanha BJP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 4,12,42,590 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Antonio Vas IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 3,39,67,226 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 35,60,727 ~ 35 Lacs+ Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues INC 4 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,08,72,475 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,75,778 ~ 32 Lacs+ Gilroy Costa Goa Praja Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 48,40,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Miguel Antonio Rodrigues IND 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 78,30,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 16,28,770 ~ 16 Lacs+ Nelly Rodrigues Goa Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 6,62,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Olencio Simoes AAP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 18,84,212 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant Borkar United Goans Party 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 3,18,72,064 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,04,229 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sharan Meti Goa Su-Raj Party 0 Others 43 Rs 5,01,22,325 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 5,19,63,803 ~ 5 Crore+ Suman Sharma Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 41 Rs 12,57,271 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,45,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Cortalim candidate of from Mathany Saldanha Goa. Cortalim Election Result 2012

cortalim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mathany Saldanha BJP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 7,65,41,600 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,60,864 ~ 3 Lacs+ Caitano Xavier INC 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 71,59,241 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 4,39,963 ~ 4 Lacs+ Nelly Rodrigues GVP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 3,70,12,259 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,81,901 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramakant Borkar UGDP 1 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,76,54,912 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,08,909 ~ 7 Lacs+ Tolentino Dsouza AITC 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 63,72,400 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

