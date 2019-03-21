Corruption, unemployment, inflation top three concerns of public this election, shows survey

A survey by the Institute for Development and Communication found that corruption was the most talked about issue during Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

People were asked about the issues which they think should be addressed by their elected representative. The issue of corruption remained at the top, with 32.19 per cent favouring the agenda, followed by unemployment and inflation respectively. Most of the respondents from general category as well as SC category considered corruption as their major issue that should be addressed by their elected representatives. Whereas, for the subjects belonging to OBC category, corruption, inflation and issues of the citizens, hold equal importance,” the study stated.

People from general category also said proper utilisation of funds on development and safety of women were other important issues that need to be addressed by their elected representatives.

Meanwhile, the OBC category people said proper utilisation of funds on development, unemployment and law and order, were the primary issues that need to be assessed.

“On the other hand, the respondents from the SC category considered metro and good public transport, followed by safety of women. As top issues to be addressed by their elected representative,” it was added.

For slum dwellers, drinking water, inflation and electricity, are important issues, whereas the urban electorates considered unemployment and inflation as important issues, following corruption.

78 per cent of the electorates from slums supported casting votes on issue-based criterion, where as 64.06 per cent of the respondents from urban areas replied along the same lines. In slums, a negligible population favoured casting vote on the basis of personality, whereas party and personality scored equal among choice of the urban masses. Among rural population, party was declared as the dominant basis to cast their vote.

When asked which qualities should the elected representative must hold- an overwhelming majority of total respondents (39.04 per cent) ranked honesty/good governance, experience and outreach among masses at first and second and third places respectively,” the survey coined.

The attributes of ‘decisive’ and ‘determined’ were found to be favourite among 20.55 per cent of sample population, whereas ‘nationalist’ and ‘secular’ got equal weightage. On the other side, local domicile of a contestant was the least favoured attribute among the electorates,” it was specified.

When the question was analysed on the basis of location, it was found that the rural masses (70 per cent ) were more concerned about honesty and personality of their elected representative at a local level. Secondly, they wanted the local leader to be a public figure, actively involved in public work and should have outreach among the masses. Lastly, they want the elected representative to be secular, slum dwellers consider experienced candidates as ideal elected representatives.