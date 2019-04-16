Conversions anti-national, BJP govt would have stopped it in Odisha: Yogi Adityanath

A BJP government in Odisha would have stopped the “anti-national activity of religious conversion”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in Rourkela on Monday. At another rally in Angul, he accused the Congress of allying with the Muslim League “that is responsible for Partition”.

He was campaigning for the BJP’s Sundergarh candidate and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Dhenkanal candidate Rudra Pany.

“Odisha ke andar agar BJP ki sarkaar hoti toh har gareeb ko makan mil gaya hota, har gareeb ko vidyut ka connection mil gaya hota, yahan har naujawan ke haath mein rozgaar hota, toh Odisha main Naxalbaad sadaiv ke liye samapt ho gaya hota, toh dharmantaran ki rasthravirodhi gatividhion par prabhavi ankush lag gaya hota, par BJD ki sarkaar kabhi bhi is par dhyan nahin deti hai (A BJP government in Odisha would have provided a house to every poor person, electricity connection, job for youth, while ending Naxalism permanently and stopping the anti-national activities of religious conversion, but the BJD government never focused on all this),” he said in Sundergarh, where Christians account for about 20 per cent of the population.

Adityanath said, “There are chants of Modi everywhere because he did in five years what others like BJD, TMC and Congress could not accomplish.” He also mentioned the BJP-led government’s policies like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Speaking on national security, he said, “During the Congress-era, China used to enter the Indian territory and Pakistan used to cut off heads of our soldiers. Now China does not dare do so and if Pakistan tries to start terrorist activities, its back will be broken”.

“On one side, under Modi, the BJP (government) is implementing ‘sabka saath, sabha vikas’. On the other hand, the Congress and BJD, because of negativity, inefficiency, anti-nationalism, softness towards terrorism and Naxalism, have no vikas agenda,” he said.

At Angul, he said, “(Congress) Desh ke vibhajaan ke liye zimmedaar Muslim League ke saath gathbandhan karte hain. (Congress is forging an alliance with Muslim League, which was responsible for partition.)

“It is only the BJP that can deal sternly with divisive elements encouraged by them,” he said.