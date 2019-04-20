Contraband items worth Rs 37.55 crores seized in Manipur — amount twice that of Assam, says CEO

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur P K Singh informed Friday that contraband items worth Rs 37.55 crores were seized in the state ever since the announcement of elections on March 10. He said that seized amount is the highest in the northeast, exceeding Assam by more than two times.

Advertising

Singh also informed that final voting percentage of Manipur’s two Lok Sabha seats stood at 82.75 per cent with an increase of 2.67 per cent when compared to the last election.

Briefing media here in Imphal on Friday, the CEO said that Senapati district records the highest voter turnout with 92.74 percent and Jiribam the lowest with 68.21 per cent.

Altogether 1604659 voters, of the total 1939244 electors of the state cast their vote, he said adding that the turnout of female voters is comparatively higher than that of male voters.

Advertising

Regarding the complaints received by the CEO office and returning officer about booth capturing at different polling stations in inner seat election on April 18, the CEO asserted that the RO will definitely send a recommendation to Election Commission of India (ECI) for fresh poll at 6/10 and 6/20 at Kyamgei.

Voting in the polling station was stopped after miscreants destroyed two EVMs. The re-poll is likely to be held on April 22, he added.

Manipur has a total of 19,59429 voters including 943426 male, 995773 females and 45 third. The counting of votes will be held on May 23 in which 34 counting halls will be used.