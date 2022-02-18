Contesting against CM seat aspirants, ex-CMs, 27 independents; maximum 10 against Capt Amarinder Singh

With ten such candidates, Patiala from where Punjab Lok Congress founder Capt Amarinder Singh is contesting the February 20 polls has the highest number of independents among the Assembly constituencies from where where chief minister, former CMs and CM seat aspirants are in fray.

Of the total 1,304 candidates testing the electoral waters across 117 constituencies, 461 are contesting as independents. Those contesting as independents also include candidates fielded by Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) as the farmers’ outfit could not get registered and a poll symbol allotted in time for filing nominations.

Among the 10 independents in Patiala, currently represented by Amarinder, a former CM, there is one woman candidate.

Jalalabad, from where former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal’s CM face for 2022 Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting, six nominees have threw their hat in the electoral ring as independent candidates.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh will fuight it out against three such candidates in Bhadaur and one in Chamkaur Sahib, the two seats he is contesting from. He represents Chamkaur Sahib.

In Lambi, the constituency represented by Akali patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from where the 94-year-old is seeking re-election, two independents are also trying their luck.

Four independent candidates are in fray from Lehra, where Congress has fielded former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, who is also Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, will face off against three independent candidates in Dhuri.

A number of candidates are also in fray contesting as candidates of the parties, which are either not much known, or have little presence in Punjab. For instance, two candidates in Dhuri are contesting on the ticket of National Apni Party and Apni Ekta Party, respectively.

In Chamkaur Sahib and Jalalabad, a candidate each would try their luck as Samajwadi Party nominees.

The other parties in fray include include Punjab National Party, Jan Asra Party and Punjab Kisan Dal.

In Amritsar East, where Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia are locked in a direct contest, there are three candidates contesting as independents and one each on Aas Punjab Party and Bahujan Mukti Party.