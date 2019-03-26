Consume poison like Shiva if you are an avatar: Gujarat minister Ganpat Vasava dares Rahul

Gujarat Cabinet minister Ganpat Vasava on Monday tapped into mythology and dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to drink poison if he “claims himself to be Lord Shiva’s avatar”.

“Rahul Gandhi claims that he is Shivji’s avatar, but the Lord had drank poison to relieve people of their problems. The leader should drink 500 grams of poison and if he still remains alive till the coming elections, we will believe that he is an avatar of Shivji,” said the BJP MLA, while addressing the party workers in a meeting at Bardoli in Surat district Monday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among several BJP leaders who were present during the meeting — Day Two of Vijay Sankalp Sammelan — held at Baben village in Bardoli on Monday afternoon.

Reacting to jibe, Leader of Opposition from Congress Paresh Dhanani said the BJP is misleading the people with such false talks like Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he is an avatar of Shivji. “The BJP has failed to fulfil the promises made to people. Farmers are unhappy, business has gone down, but they are not ready to answer or sort out these issues,” he said.

It is to be noted that the Tribal Development Minister had backed his nephew Ritesh Vasava for a ticket from Bardoli, but the party high command gave it to sitting BJP MP Prabhu Vasava who joined the BJP before 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Ganpat was instrumental in bringing Prabhu from Congress before the 2014 polls.

On the other hand, Rupani requested the party workers and leaders to recite the slogans —Namumkin ab mumkin hain (impossible is possible now), Modi hein to Mumkin hein (If Modi is there, it is possible). “It is our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who had worked in all sectors making all things mumkin. Narendra Modi is the only person who can make namumkin mumkin,” he said.

He added, “They (Opposition parties) have done mahagathbandhan. Going by their history, it seems that all robbers are now united. Those who could not see eye to eye have got united and are sharing seats. (Like in Uttar Pradesh SP founder) Mulayam Singh had sent his men to kill (BSP chief) Mayawati who was rescued and put up in a guest house. People know all this.”

Rupani also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged she did not allow Durga Puja immersion procession to attract Muslim voters. “Our BJP government is identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and sending them out of the country, but Mamata Banerjee is taking their side and protecting them. The mahagathbandhan party leaders are fearful of Modi and so they have got united,” claimed the CM.