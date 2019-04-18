Constituency watch Osmanabad: Reality of rural distress vs community support

THIS YEAR, Datta Patil, a farmer from Mangrul, a village in Osmanabad’s Tuljapur taluka, plans to change his political allegiance. Not only him, many other residents of Mangrul, too, are set to vote for NCP instead of Shiv Sena on April 18. The reason: “In 2014, the situation was different, all of us had voted for Shiv Sena. But the low prices of agriculture produce in the last three years have forced us to rethink,” he said.

Patil owns three acres, where he had grown soyabean during the kharif season of 2018. He didn’t sow any rabi crop last year due to the water scarcity that followed the drought. “I had to sell 15 quintals of soyabean at the Tuljapur market at an average price of Rs 3,200 per quintal, even when the government-declared minimum support price (MSP) was Rs 3,399. Had my financial situation been better, I would have been able to sell the oilseed at the current rate of about Rs 3,700 per quintal,” he said.

Osmanabad is one of the 10 constituencies that will vote in the second phase of the polls. Except for Akola and Amravati in Vidarbha and Solapur in western Maharashtra, the other seven seats cover the primary oilseed and pulse-growing zones in Marathwada region.

Farmers here, no stranger to arid conditions, are now carrying the dual burden of drought and dwindling income from the low realisation of their produce. While low levels of production due to the drought did push up the prices of soybeans, farmers like Patil didn’t gain much as the moisture stress hindered their plans to grow any rabi crop.

This year, Osmanabad is set to witness one of the most interesting electoral contests. NCP MLA and former Minister Ranajagjitsinha Patil is pitted against his cousin, Sena’s Omprakash (alias Omraje) Nimbalkar. The two candidates also share a painful history. Patil’s father and former NCP MP Padmasinh Patil is an accused in the murder of Nimbalkar’s father Pawanraje.

This also happens to be one of the few constituencies where Sena has dropped its sitting MP, Ravindra Gaikwad, who had made headlines by assaulting an Air India official.

Farm distress is a common refrain in Patil’s election speeches, as he talks about non-realisation of MSP, while Nimbalkar exhorts local residents to ensure that only one family, that of Padmasinh Patil, doesn’t end up “ruling” Osmanabad. On the ground, however, farmers seem to be slowly gravitating towards the NCP, with a section of the Lingayat committee also joining ranks with them.

Sunil Rajmane, another farmer from Mangrul, cultivates sugarcane over three acres. He is one of the many cane growers who are waiting for sugar mills to pay their dues. “I am yet to receive full payment for the 120 tonnes of cane that I had sold to Kancheshwar Sugar Private Limited. Instead of the Fair and Remunerative Price of Rs 1,921 per tonne, the mill has paid only Rs 1,700,” Rajmane said.

Blaming the government’s policies for the mill’s inability to clear his payment, Rajmane said that he will vote for the NCP. Rajmane believes that the NCP candidate’s chances of winning are strong as the party has joined forces with the Congress. “Last time, the local Congress leaders had openly campaigned for the Sena candidate. This year, leaders from both parties know that if they lose, it’s the end of the road for them, so they will be working together,” said another farmer.

Sena candidate Nimbalkar seems to have strong support from one section: local community leaders. In the drought-hit Bhoom taluka, community leaders are openly canvassing for him. But they may have a hard time convincing voters like Shankar Ghodge, a resident of Arsoli village, who has been camping in a fodder camp in Hadongri village. His 12 cows and buffaloes have been in the camp since Diwali. “I have not been able to take any crop on my 12-acre farm due to the drought,” he said.

The political realities on the ground are not easy to read and can be further complicated by the rebellion both parties may face from second-rung leaders. While the NCP candidate’s chances can be scuttled by local leaders of allies like Swabhimani Paksha, who were his political foes earlier, the BJP candidate will have to contend with the resentment and likely non-cooperation by Gaikwad and his supporters.