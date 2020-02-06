Constituency watch: In Kasturba Nagar seat, a toss-up between candidate and the party

The three candidates: (from left) BJP’s Ravinder Choudhry, Congress’s Abhishek Dutt and AAP’s Madan Lal. (Express Photo) The three candidates: (from left) BJP’s Ravinder Choudhry, Congress’s Abhishek Dutt and AAP’s Madan Lal. (Express Photo)

In the upcoming polls, who wins from the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency will be decided by whether the voters choose to go with an individual or a party. While Congress’s Abhishek Dutt, a two-time councillor, is the most popular candidate, as a party, the AAP has the upper hand.

In many areas, it is this tussle — between voting for Dutt or AAP — which has voters confused. Incumbent AAP MLA Madan Lal is likely to benefit more from the party’s work in Delhi, than his own work as an MLA.

BJP’s Ravinder Choudhry seems to be falling behind, with locals saying the BJP made a “mistake” by giving the ticket to him instead of Ramesh Pahelwan, who enjoys popular support.

Kasturba Nagar has around 1.53 lakh voters, of which 84,928 are males, 68,330 are females and four are transgenders.

Mohini Suri, a resident of the posh Jangpura Extension, said Dutt was the only accessible candidate. “There is talk of his goodwill and work everywhere. We have seen AAP campaigning, but not the MLA himself; BJP is absent,” she said.

At Lajpat Nagar too, Col (Retd) D S Makar (70), said that for him, the individual would matter more than the party. “Ultimately, it’s the MLA we have to deal with. Abhishek Dutt is an excellent person. He’s always accessible and does a lot of work. AAP has also done good work in water, electricity and installing CCTV cameras, but the MLA is strictly average,” he said.

While there is apprehension that a split in Congress and AAP votes would lead to the BJP winning, Dutt doesn’t enjoy support only from AAP voters.

Praveen Saxena (33), a BJP supporter from Andrews Ganj, said he is a fan of Dutt. “He put up benches everywhere, put lights in all areas, and even installed swings for children in parks. But this is an MLA election, not for MCD, so we will have to keep that in mind. The Congress is not in the contest at all. We will have to see how it affects the results. Pichhli baar AAP ki aandhi thi. Iss baar hawa hai, par aandhi nahi hai,” he said.

However, in areas like Kotla Mubarakpur, which is part of the constituency, but does not fall under Dutt’s area of jurisdiction, there seems to be more of a tilt towards AAP.

“The BJP should have fielded Pahelwan, who is approachable and always there to help people, but they didn’t. As a candidate I like Dutt most, but as a party I am tilted towards AAP. They have done good work in the field of education,” said Akanksha Baisoya (21), a DU student who lives in the area.

Saurabh Chaudhary (33), a property dealer from the area, said, “AAP has installed sewage lines, and made water and electricity free. The party is doing good work all over Delhi. If BJP had fielded Pahelwan ji, it would have been a very tough fight. But since Dutt has not been a councillor from this area, and Choudhry is not as strong a candidate, AAP has the advantage,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dutt acknowledged that the perception of Congress not being in the fight was a concern for many voters, but said voters had faith in him that he would do good work. He also brushed aside doubts that he would not get votes from areas like Kotla Mubarakpur.

“I’ll get more votes in Kotla than I’ll get in my wards. I have been speaking to people for the last three months about the work we have done, and I’m very positive we will get votes. The current MLA has not done any work,” he said.

Lal and Choudhry did not respond to calls and messages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.