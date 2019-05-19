‘Conspiracy to kill me,’ says Tej Pratap after video of his bodyguard assaulting photographer goes viral

Toggle Menu
"When I was returning after casting my vote, a group of reporters and journalists surrounded my car. A photographer named Ranjan broke the windscreen of the car and injured the eye of my driver," Yadav said, calling the incident a "life-threating attack."

In a video released by news agency ANI, Yadav’s bodyguard is seen beating the photographer, while the other media personnel and police are trying to stop the altercation. (Source: ANI)

Former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav alleged threat to his life after a video showed his security guards assaulting a photographer in Patna on Sunday. In a video released by news agency ANI, Yadav’s bodyguard was seen raining blows at the photographer while the police and other media personnel attempt to intervene.

The incident occurred when Yadav was leaving the Veterinary College in Pataliputra after casting his vote in phase 7 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The former RJD leader has filed an FIR and demanded the arrest of the photographer.

“When I was returning after casting my vote, a group of reporters and journalists surrounded my car. A photographer named Ranjan broke the windscreen of the car and injured the eye of my driver,” Yadav said, calling the incident a “life-threating attack.” “My bouncers have not done anything. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me,” he told ANI. He also shared on Twitter a copy of the complaint he filed against the photographer.

Tej Pratap recently made news for fueling rumours of a rift in the RJD after he posted an emotional message to his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. Alleging that he was not allowed to speak at an election rally in Bihar’s Pataliputra, Yadav on Twitter wrote, “I miss you, papa”, with a caricature of the former Bihar CM and himself. The public meeting was attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and siblings Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav.

Tej Pratap had announced his support for Independent candidate from Jehanabad, Chandra Prakash Yadav, against the RJD’s official candidate, Surendra Yadav. He had also quit as patron of the RJD’s students’ wing.

