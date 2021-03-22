scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Cong’s Kerala vice-president Rosakutty quits over ‘raw deal’ to women ticket aspirants

Rosakutty was aspiring to contest the elections and had sought the support of Catholic Church for a party ticket to contest the polls.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
March 22, 2021 3:23:35 pm
Rosakutty told the media that she was pained at the neglect of women in the party.

State vice-president of the Congress in Kerala and former legislator K C Rosakutty on Monday quit the party in protest over “row deal meted out to women” in allocating seats for the upcoming assembly elections. She, however, did not reveal her future plans.

Rosakutty, a senior leader from Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad, had represented the Sultan Battery seat. During the previous Congress regime of 2011-2016, she was the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission.

Earlier, Bindu Krishna had to shed tears publically to get the ticket to contest from Kollam.

Rosakutty was aspiring to contest the elections and had sought the support of Catholic Church for a party ticket to contest the polls.

Manila Congress state president Lathika Subash has tonsured her head in protest of denial of seat and has joined the fray as a rebel in Ettumanoor constituency. Last week, senior party leader and four time MP P C Chacko had quit and joined the NCP.

