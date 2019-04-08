Congress’s promise to Mumbai youth: Free education, job guarantee

In a bid to woo young voters in the financial capital, the Congress on Sunday released a dedicated manifesto for the youth. While party’s Mumbai North West seat candidate Sanjay Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president, released the manifesto for youngsters in his constituency, the promises it made were city specific.

Nirupam on Sunday organised a Yuva Sammelan (youth conference) at Andheri’s Chitrakoot Grounds, where the youth manifesto was released. Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who is Congress candidate from the neighbouring Mumbai North seat, and Patidar stir spearhead, Hardik Patel, were also present for the release.

Borrowing from the Congress party’s national election manifesto, the youth manifesto mainly focuses on job and education guarantee. Nirupam announced that if his party was elected to power, it would widen the ambit of Right to Education, and provide free-of-cost education till Class XII.

Drawing from the national manifesto, it also promised to fill up 22 lakh vacancies in government jobs by March 2020. For creating a better start-up ecosystem, it pushed party president Rahul Gandhi’s idea of exemption from permissions to new businesses for a three-year period, and doubling of the education budget.

Apart from this, it promised an upgradation in infrastructure and facilities at existing sports complexes and training centres, while promising 150 days of minimum wage guarantee for youth in rural belts. Rahul Gandhi’s much-touted minimum income scheme, Nyuntum Aay Yojana, was also highlighted.

The Congress has also promised training camps for students appearing for various competitive exams, and free medical check-ups for them. “In 2014, the youth voted in favour of Narendra Modi. But they now feel deceived. He (PM Modi) has failed to deliver on his promise to provide jobs. When the youngsters demand jobs, he says ‘pakode tal lo (fry pakodas).” Claiming that the youth was agitated, Nirupam added, “There is prohibition on food, what one sees, what one wears, and the youth is the most affected by it.” He also lashed out at the Modi government for slashing education budgets, and lowering fellowship grants to institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others.

Meanwhile, Patel, who recently joined the Congress, said, “The youth today is furious with the BJP. The Congress built the IITs, the IIMs, roads, and electrified villages. It celebrated the spirit of India, while the BJP is destroying it.” Addressing the assembled crowd, he said, “It is your responsibility to send this Gujarati back to Gujarat.”

Party workers said that the manifesto was crowd-sourced. Pulling out other stops to woo youngsters, Nirupam has also been sending personal letters to first time voters in his constituency, urging them to come out and vote. Nirupam’s team has also created several Whatsapp groups for “targeted messaging.” There is a plan to release a rap song soon, said a party worker.