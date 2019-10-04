Congress picks Chander Mohan Bishnoi for Panchkula to fight on development plank

Panchkula is set for an interesting election. Late Wednesday night, the Congress named Chander Mohan Bishnoi as its candidate from this seat for the Haryana Assembly polls. The four-time MLA, former deputy CM and son of former chief minister Bhajanlal Bishnoi is pitted against sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta, BJP’s candidate for this seat for the third consecutive time.

Sanawar alumni Bishnoi has previously been elected as MLA for four continuous terms from Kalka constituency. He will file his nomination on Friday, after which he will present his vision document for Panchkula.

Asked about Bishnoi being a competitor, Gian Chand had said, “Chander Mohan has not been in the field for 15 years now.” Responding to the comment, Bishnoi said, “Unki umar zyada ho gayi hai (He has grown old). Even today the citizens of Panchkula visit me more often than they visit Gian.” Commenting on a board put up outside Gian Chand’s house mentioning timings for public meetings (11 am to 1 pm), he said, “Gian, like an officer, has only a few hours’ time only to meet the people who have elected him while my doors remain open 24×7. People have visited me past 12 am to seek help.”

Bishnoi said, “The work Gian has done in this time is not even one per cent of all that I have done. No developmental work has been done in Panchkula in the last five years except useless demolishing and reconstruction of roundabouts which was only done to fill his own pockets.” He further said that no promises have been fulfilled, including that of setting up a medical college in the constituency. “Development has not been done. Schemes formulated during the Congress regime are the only ones being completed and taken credit for,” he said while citing NIFT as an example.

He also said that breaking down of bus shelters to make a new one hasn’t been done yet.

Bishnoi also questioned the motive behind the anti-encroachment drive that has just begun in Panchkula. “Why are they doing it suddenly after four and a half years? Couldn’t this have been done before?” he asked.

Sunil Devi, a professor of political science at Rohtak University with a PhD in Haryana politics, said, “Congress seems desperate, grasping at straws and is again banking on family clan politics. Haryana politics has been dominated by Congress and INLD and both have been defeated badly. Congress is trying to at least be a considerable, respectable opposition if nothing else.”

Past controversy

Bishnoi had courted controversy in 2008 when he converted to Islam as Chand Mohammad and married Anuradha Bali alias Fiza when he was already married to Seema Bishnoi. Fiza is a former assistant advocate general with the Haryana government. His father, former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, had disowned him after the controversy but accepted him after a year.

In November 2008, the former deputy CM had disappeared and later surfaced as Chand Mohammad when he was said to have married Fiza. The marriage lasted hardly 40 days with Bishnoi suddenly leaving Fiza’s house on January 28, 2009. He then re-converted to Hinduism and divorced Fiza. In 2012, Fiza was found dead at her residence.