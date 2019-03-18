‘Hopeful of getting a ticket’: Congressman campaigns in border villages of Ferozepur

THOUGH THE Congress is yet to announce its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, newly-inducted partyman Sher Singh Ghubaya has already embarked on a poll campaign in the border villages of Ferozepur. Ghubaya said he is hopeful of getting a ticket and that is why he is in the constituency.

Ghubaya visited Jalalabad on Saturday and Guru-Har Sahai Sunday. “Before I joined the party, Capt Amarinder Singh, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Affairs in-charge Asha Kumari had given a positive response regarding my ticket. While the official announcement is yet to be made, I am quite hopeful. So far, I have visited nearly 25 villages of Jalalabad and an equal number in Guru-Har-Sahai. Though I fulfilled many promises of this area, I still need to do a lot more for border villages and this will remain my priority in this term as in the last term, I was ignored by the party, due to which many of my projects remained in pipeline,” he said.

Ghubaya — who won MP elections from Ferozepur in 2009 as well as 2014 on a SAD ticket — is doing door-to-door as well as public meetings. He is a Rai Sikh, belonging to the SC community.

The Congress leader is being labelled as a Rai Sikh candidate banking on the SC vote bank. However this time, his poll strategy has changed completely. As he said,” I am not yet a candidate for Rai Sikhs, but for all communities. I won elections twice. Thus everyone voted me and not just one community. So my focus is on all and not just one.”

However in 2014 polls, Ghubaya had won four of nine constituencies in his parliamentary area, of which Jalalabad gave him the maximum lead of 32,000 votes followed by Fazilka and rural Ferozepur, which gave him a lead of nearly 10,000 votes each. Muktsar also gave him a lead of nearly 7,800 while he lost from the remaining constituencies — Ferozepur, Abohar, Balluana, Guru-Har-Sahai and Zira constituencies — by narrow margins. He had defeated his Congress rival Sunil Jakhar at that time with a margin of 31,420 votes in 2014 while in 2009, his victory margin was nearly 20,000 votes defeating the then Congress leader Jagmeet Singh Brar.

“My constituencies has border villages which hold great significance. As the polls are being highlighted as national security elections, this area as well holds an equal importance. Border villages have suffered a number of times whenever relations at the border get tense. My focus this time will be to create more employment opportunities for this area as they have less landholdings and there is a lot of illiteracy.”

However, Ghubaya is facing protests from within the party as many leaders Hans Raj Josan, Dr Mohinder Rinwa have said they will not support him. Meanwhile, ticket applicants Rani Sodhi and his son Heera Sodhi are asking the party to choose a loyal candidate rather than an “outsider”. Ghubaya said, “Dr Rinwa protested against my son Devinder Ghubaya when he was contesting from Fazilka for Vidhan Sabha and even then my son won. In fact, Rinwa had been vocal against the party a number of times…So it not a first time for him. Many others who are speaking against me are just alone, there are no workers with them. I don’t think it is going to affect me.”

However, so far, no other leader has started campaigning in the area, though talks are doing rounds that Union Minister Harsimrat Badal may shift her constituency from Bathinda to Ferozepur this time.

Asked whether the anti-incumbency factor will hit him, Ghubaya said, “There is no anti-incumbency against me. Rather I am expecting my vote share will increase.”

Asked to comment on SAD leaders having said that they will urge Rai Sikhs not to vote for him, Ghubaya said, “A few locals who are speaking against me have not even won a panchayat member election, so their threats hold no weight. I am open for any candidate from SAD’s side.”