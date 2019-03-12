At CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi says no sacrifice too great to defeat ideology of RSS, BJP

Officially sounding the poll bugle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said no sacrifice was too great to defeat the ideology of RSS and BJP. He was addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial in in Ahmedabad.

Advertising

“On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji’s historic Dandi March, the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad resolved to defeat the RSS/ BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger, and divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won,” Gandhi said.

A resolution passed at the CWC meeting said PM Modi was “cynically exploiting the issue of national security to divert attention from colossal failures” even as it said in the same breath that “the country stood united to defeat the nefarious agenda of India’s enemies”.

“An atmosphere of fear, insecurity, pervasive particularly among women, students, academics, and business community is prevailing in the country. Deliberate attacks are being made on constitutional and other safeguards for SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities,” the resolution further said.

With the Congress top leadership in attendance, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel joined the party and also attended the CWC meeting.

“I would also like to state that if there is no legal hindrance and the party decides to field me in electoral politics, I would abide by the party’s decision and contest the elections,” Patel said.

The meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her first since she was formally inducted into the Congress as general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The CWC, Congress’s highest decision-making body, met in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years — the last was in 1961 in Bhavnagar. It assumes significance as Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Advertising

Coming two days after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule, beginning from April 11 to May 19 with the counting of votes on May 23, the CWC discussed issues regarding national security, governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and women’s safety.