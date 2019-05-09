Congress worker writes to EC in blood, seeks action against PM for comment on Rajiv Gandhi

A Congress worker from Amethi has written a letter in blood to the Election Commission, seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling former PM Rajiv Gandhi “Bhrashtachari No. 1” in a recent speech.

In his letter, Manoj Kashyap, who is also a village head, said he was “traumatised” by Modi’s comments against the late PM and requested the EC to prevent Modi from making comments that “hurt the sentiments of the people”.

At an election rally in Pratapgarh constituency on May 4, addressing Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers but his life ended as Bhrashtachari No 1.”

Kashyap said in his letter that Rajiv Gandhi lowered the voting age to 18 years, implemented the Panchayati Raj system and brought in computer revolution in the country. He also pointed out that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised Rajiv Gandhi.

Kashyap went on to say that anyone who insults Rajiv Gandhi is equal to those who assassinated him. “By calling him Bhrashtachari, the Prime Minister hurt the sentiments of crores of people in the country. People of Amethi are angry and I am writing this letter in blood because emotions of Amethi are connected with Rajiv Gandhi,” he said and added that there was no political agenda behind the letter.

Yogendra Mishra, Congress district president, Amethi, confirmed that Manoj Kashyap is a Congress worker and village head of Kitiyawoh gram panchayat in Amethi.