Task cut out for Congress in Rajasthan: Carry out big promises, check infighting

With Lok Sabha polls coming up in the next few months, the first task for the new Congress government in Rajasthan will be to implement big-ticket promises, including the promise to waive farm loans within 10 days of assuming office.

Another promise in the manifesto was to give up to Rs 3,500 as unemployment allowance to the educated unemployed.

Implementing these decisions itself will be an onerous task, considering the resources involved.

The Vasundhara Raje government had already announced a farm debt waiver of up to Rs 50,000 last year and implemented it earlier this year, but Congress leaders, who often said in their rallies that the BJP did not announce any relief for farmers, may prefer a fresh exercise or tweak the debt waiver. The new government, in fact, may even do both by repackaging the old as new, since anything else may be time consuming.

The party will need to address any internal squabble, as was seen during ticket distribution, which left the Congress with a reduced victory margin. While the party is yet to settle on its chief minister face, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who shook hands for a photo-op on Tuesday evening, will need to continue and put up a united front even after one of them fails to get the coveted post.

Distribution of portfolios can be another cause of displeasure among Congress leaders.

Besides friction within the party, the Congress may have to face friction with the BJP-led Central government. At a rally in Nagaur last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an indication: “Consider if they (Congress) form the government, then what will they do?…They’ll keep having fights with Delhi, right? Will it bode well for Rajasthan?”

In case Sachin Pilot, who comes from the Gurjar community, becomes CM, people from the community will expect him to expedite the Bill for Gurjar reservation.